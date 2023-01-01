Burritos in Carbondale
Carbondale restaurants that serve burritos
More about Blockos - 709 S Illinois Ave
Blockos - 709 S Illinois Ave
709 South Illinois Avenue, Carbondale
|Burrito stuffed with 3 eggs, 4 bacon or 3 sausage and hashbrowns
|$12.99
More about Longbranch Cafe & Bakery - 100 East Jackson Street
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery - 100 East Jackson Street
100 East Jackson Street, Carbondale
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
A 12-inch honey whole wheat tortilla filled with two free-range scrambled eggs, organic black beans, salsa, cheddar, onions and green bell pepper. Topped with sour cream, salsa, crushed red pepper and cilantro. Organic home fries on the side. *VEGAN - Tofu substituted for eggs*
