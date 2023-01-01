Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Carbondale

Carbondale restaurants
Toast

Carbondale restaurants that serve waffles

Main pic

 

Notcho Fries - 903 S. Illinois Ave.

903 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WAFFLE FRIES$4.00
More about Notcho Fries - 903 S. Illinois Ave.
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery image

 

Longbranch Cafe & Bakery - 100 East Jackson Street

100 East Jackson Street, Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (922 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten Free Vegan Waffle$11.00
Just like our amazing organic Belgium waffle but gluten-free and vegan!
Waffle$0.00
Organic Belgium waffle. Order plain with real maple syrup, with nutella, or our homemade organic blueberry or strawberry compote.
Waffle$0.00
Belgium waffle with your choice of topping. Choose from: Plain with butter & real maple syrup, Organic blueberry compote, butter & whipped cream, or Nutella, hazelnut, butter & whipped cream
More about Longbranch Cafe & Bakery - 100 East Jackson Street

