Waffles in Carbondale
Carbondale restaurants that serve waffles
Notcho Fries - 903 S. Illinois Ave.
903 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale
|WAFFLE FRIES
|$4.00
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery - 100 East Jackson Street
100 East Jackson Street, Carbondale
|Gluten Free Vegan Waffle
|$11.00
Just like our amazing organic Belgium waffle but gluten-free and vegan!
|Waffle
|$0.00
Organic Belgium waffle. Order plain with real maple syrup, with nutella, or our homemade organic blueberry or strawberry compote.
|Waffle
|$0.00
Belgium waffle with your choice of topping. Choose from: Plain with butter & real maple syrup, Organic blueberry compote, butter & whipped cream, or Nutella, hazelnut, butter & whipped cream