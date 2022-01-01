Go
Carbone's Pizza & Sports Bar

New Prague's home for Pizza & More

825 1st Street SE

Popular Items

16pc Chicken Wings
16 Chicken wings, (original or boneless) in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese
Build Your Own Beef Burger$10.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch.
Add Side Sauce
Cheese Curds$10.50
Deep fried cheese curds with marinara sauce
Trojan Burger$12.50
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion rings
Pizza Sticks$10.50
Seasoned dough, mozzarella, garlic butter and marinara sauce. Add toppings for additional charge.
Cheese Bread$7.00
Italian Cheese bread served with Marinara.
Large Pizza$12.25
14” pizza with choice of toppings
8pc Chicken Wings
8 Chicken wings, (original or boneless) in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese
Location

New Prague MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
