Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114

Popular Items

Pizza Fries$8.99
10" pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and a side of marinara
Meatball$1.20
Large Special$20.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Whole Club$12.75
12" Hoagie with Ham and Turkey, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun
Half Cheese Bread$4.75
A Carbone's favorite-2 slices of garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Wings$11.50
8 wings, deep fried to perfection
Small$9.00
Cheese Curds$8.99
Served with a side of marinara
Cheese Bread$8.99
A Carbone's favorite- 4 slices of garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Large$13.00
Location

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114

Saint Anthony MN

Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants

The Unofficial

No reviews yet

Keeping The Dive Alive! A new kind of old school neighborhood bar and grill. The kind that you remember that you forgot that you love!

Fare Game

No reviews yet

We are a Foodtruck on 29th and Johnson until we can transform into a restaurant. Stop by and check us out!

Hazel's Northeast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

