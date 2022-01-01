Go
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

6885 S Santa Fe Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)

Popular Items

Large (16")$16.00
16" Pizza
Pappardelle Bolognese$17.75
homemade pappardelle, traditional bolognese with cream & parm cheese
Cheese Bread with Marinara$5.75
Lobster Gnocchi$20.75
sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula & potato gnocchi with lobster-tomato sauce
CYO Pasta$14.50
choice of meatball or sausage
Pollo Angelito$17.75
penne pasta, chicken, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, spinach, gorgonzola cream
Add on Ceasar$3.50
Vodka Penne$14.75
ADD chicken $4, ADD meatball $3, Add sausage $3
Chicken Parmesan$17.75
lightly breaded, prosciutto, parmesan, mozz & a side of spaghetti marinara
Burrata$12.75
pesto, olive tapenade, tomato jam, olive oil, sea salt, grilled bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6885 S Santa Fe Dr

Littleton CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

