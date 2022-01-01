Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA
6885 S Santa Fe Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6885 S Santa Fe Dr
Littleton CO
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Breckenridge Brewery Next Day Beer Delivery
Come in and enjoy!
Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House
Order To-Gos or delivery!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Smokin Fins
Seafood | Sushi | Grill