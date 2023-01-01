Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Carefree
/
Carefree
/
Calamari
Carefree restaurants that serve calamari
Athens on Easy Street
121 Easy St,, Carefree
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$17.00
Served with lemon aioli
More about Athens on Easy Street
Pizzicata
7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari And Shrimp
$18.00
More about Pizzicata
