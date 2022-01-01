Carey's Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
147 Division St
Location
147 Division St
Kingston PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nucleus Raw Foods
Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Saturday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 63 Main Street, Luzerne, PA @ the intersection of Main & Buckingham.
KJ's Pickle Barrel
Come on in and enjoy!
The Kosher Deli
Can't wait to MEAT you!
Suraci’s
Come in and enjoy!