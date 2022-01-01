Carib Beach Bar & Restaurant

Sea Shed Beach Club

Sea Shed offers a laissez-faire seaside vibe— easy-going, hassle free and barefoot chic with a touch of tropical elegance, and rustic luxury. We offer a multi-experiential venue which introduces a new style of the beach experience to Barbados.

Positive, uplifting and laid back the Sea Shed speaks the voice of someone who enjoys chasing the sunsets with a glass of rose, the friend who joins you for a walk down the glowy beach and relishes the sand between their toes.

Casual and comfortable with a slight air of sophistication, the tone invites you to gaze out onto the lovely Barbados waters and just flow with it.

Indulgent cocktails, wine and cuisine inspired by our teams’ Barbadian and French roots, a perfect fusion in a musical atmosphere - oceanfront lounging & dining on our deck, or Rose in hand, toes in the sand - on the beach!

At the Sea Shed, our " Sea to Slate" philosophy means that fresh fish is the main protagonist of your dining experience.

