Carib Shack
Blending the finest of Caribbean cuisine serving it up shack style.
As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri on Food Network!
2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242
Popular Items
Location
2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Tequila Jalisco Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Bay Local Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
A farm to table restaurant, sourcing local sustainable food from VA and surrounding areas.
SESSION
an ode to good eats, beats + inclusivity. dine-in + take out!