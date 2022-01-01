Go
Carib Shack

Blending the finest of Caribbean cuisine serving it up shack style.
As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri on Food Network!

2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242

Popular Items

Shack Jerk Chicken Bowl$12.95
*spicy* boneless all-natural cage free chicken in jerk sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice
Loaded Jerk Fries$8.50
Crispy shoestring style fries covered in melted cheese, bacon, green onions, drizzled with blackened ranch and loaded with choice of jerk meat
Jerk Pork Bowl$13.95
*spicy* slow roasted pork in jerk sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice
Caribbean Fried Cauliflower$8.59
Crispy cauliflower battered & fried then tossed in *spicy* jerk sauce & topped with green onion & avocado crema on the side
Calypso Burger$6.99
1/3lb freshly ground Angus Beef on a toasted coco bread with a 5 cheese blend, fresh coleslaw, pickles, *spicy* pepper sauce
Sweet Plantain$3.50
fresh sweet plantain lightly fried
Soca Bowl$12.95
grilled red pepper & onions topped with cheddar-jack cheese over choice of meat and rice
Granny’s Curry Chicken Bowl$12.95
boneless all-natural cage free chicken with curry spices, curry potato & chick peas, rice
French Fries$3.25
Crispy thin cut shoestring style with skin
Cuban$10.99
slow roasted marinated pork, ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and dill pickles all pressed in Cuban bread
Location

2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

