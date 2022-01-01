Cariba Charlies

Sunday 12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Monday 12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Tuesday 12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Wednesday 12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Thursday 12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Friday 12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm