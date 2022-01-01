Go
Toast

Caribbean Feast Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

1338 Rising Sun Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ROTI SKIN$4.00
BEEF PATTY$2.50
MEDIUM JERK CHICKEN$12.00
MEDIUM PEPPER STEAK$14.00
MEDIUM OXTAILS$20.00
SWEET POTATOE CHEESE CAKE$5.00
LARGE OXTAILS$25.00
CURRY CHICKEN LUNCH SPECIAL$7.00
BROWN STEW SNAPPER$20.00
JERK WINGS$8.00
See full menu

Location

1338 Rising Sun Avenue

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Halal Fusion Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wiz Café

No reviews yet

Takeout Breakfast & Lunch

Merzbacher's of Germantown

No reviews yet

Merzbacher's of Germantown is an old-school bread bakery with a new-school approach. Our first creation, The Philly Muffin (pictured above), taught us a valuable lesson upon which we built the company: new ideas don’t have to be complicated or expensive to be appreciated. We reimagine classics into delicious breads that strike a balance between inventive and approachable.

Deke's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston