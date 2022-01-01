Caribbean Jerk Palace Country Club Hills - NEW
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
4253 167th St
Country Club Hills, IL 60478
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
4253 167th St, Country Club Hills IL 60478
Nearby restaurants
Caribbean Jerk Palace Country Club Hills
3.4 • 134
4253 167th Country Club hills, IL 60478
View restaurant