Caribbean Joe's - Big Rig, LLC

An island inspired cafe dishing out fresh coffee , breakfast, and lunch.

2900 Westfork Dr. Ste. 130

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Salad$10.00
Turkey & Swiss Crisp$8.00
Sweet Plantains$4.00
Tres Lche$2.00
Calypso steak$8.00
Jerk Shrimp Wrap$9.00
Trade Wind Fries$3.00
Cubano$8.00
Location

2900 Westfork Dr. Ste. 130

Baton Rouge LA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

