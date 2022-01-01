Carillon Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
1000 Carillon Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1000 Carillon Blvd
Dayton OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Culp's Café
Come in and enjoy!
Butter Café
Butter Café, your favorite brunch spot, located in Dayton, OH on Brown St. for over 10-years. Everything is better with Butter!
Glo Juice Bar + Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Fieldhouse - Dayton
Come in and enjoy!