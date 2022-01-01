Go
Toast

Carillon Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

1000 Carillon Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (460 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1000 Carillon Blvd

Dayton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Culp's Café

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butter Café

No reviews yet

Butter Café, your favorite brunch spot, located in Dayton, OH on Brown St. for over 10-years. Everything is better with Butter!

Glo Juice Bar + Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fieldhouse - Dayton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston