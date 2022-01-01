Go
Carissa's the Bakery

Our flagship bakery + cafe, serving an all day menu, pastries & our signature breads. est. 2019.

SANDWICHES

221 Pantigo Road

Avg 4 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Nitrate-free turkey, kohlrabi slaw, green tomatoes, romaine, and smoked tomato aioli, on house-baked baguette.
Butter Croissant$4.50
Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or
savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.
Seasonal Market Salad$16.00
Large seasonal salad of greens, radicchios, carrots, radishes and fennel with a shallot mustard dressing, topped with roasted almonds and a cube of Meredith Dairy cheese.
Jambon Beurre$12.00
Our first sandwich, based on the French classic. Ham with cornichon pickles and butter. Served on a baguette.
Classic Baguette$6.00
Baked with wheat flour then given days to reach maximum flavor and peak fermentation before baking.
Avocado Toast$16.00
Avocado mash, radishes, Lori's shallot dressing, Meredith Dairy cheese. On toasted sourdough.
Falafel Grain Bowl$18.00
Served with Arabic salad, tahini, zhoug and sumac onions. Vegan.
Salmon Bowl$25.00
Seared with furikake seasoning. Served with brown rice, seaweed salad, shaved radishes, cucumbers, scallions, red onion, and wasabi mayo.
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Flaky, buttery, croissant pastry rolled around two batons of Valrhona dark chocolate.
Reservations
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

221 Pantigo Road

East Hampton NY

Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
