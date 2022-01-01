Go
Carissas the Bakery

Our original bakery - perfect for bread, pastry sandwich and pantry pick ups to-go.

68 Newtown Lane

Popular Items

Almond Croissant$6.00
A sweeter version of our butter croissant, filled with almond pastry cream, topped with sliced almonds, and garnished with confectioner’s sugar.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Nitrate-free turkey, kohlrabi slaw, green tomatoes, romaine and smoked tomato aioli, on house-baked baguette.
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Flaky, buttery, croissant pastry rolled around two batons of Valrhona dark chocolate.
Jambon Beurre$13.00
Classic french ham, cornichons, butter. Served on a baguette.
Butter Croissant$4.50
Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or
savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.
Seasonal Market Salad$16.00
Sarge seasonal salad of greens, radicchios, carrots, radishes and fennel with a shallot mustard dressing, Meredith Dairy cheese.
Classic Baguette$6.00
Baked with wheat flour then given days to reach maximum flavor and peak fermentation before baking.
Flower Petal Flourless Chocolate Cake$55.00
Chocolate flourless cake with meringue peaks, chocolate pearls, gold leaf and seasonal organic flower petals. Gluten and nut free.
Honey Oat Loaf - Sunday Only$8.00
Baked with bread flour, freshly milled locally grown oats, rolled oats, local honey, and oil.
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$13.00
Smoked salmon, chive crème fraiche, cucumbers. Served on pickled rye.
Location

68 Newtown Lane

East Hampton NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

