Carle Place restaurants you'll love
Carle Place's top cuisines
Must-try Carle Place restaurants
More about Healthy Boy
WRAPS • ACAI BOWL • HAMBURGERS
Healthy Boy
351 old country rd, Carle place
|Popular items
|Thai Chicken
|$14.25
Grilled chicken, slaw salad, cilantro, coconut rice in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a creamy cashew sauce.
Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
|Keto Bowl
Grilled flank steak, crispy bacon, goat cheese, sauteed broccoli, brussels sprouts, and avocado paired with spicy verde sauce.
|Steak Fajita Saltado
Sauteed flank steak, green peppers, onions, and sweet potatoes served over brown rice with a side of spicy verde sauce
More about Rialto -Carle Place New York NEW
Rialto -Carle Place New York NEW
588 Westbury Ave, Carle Place