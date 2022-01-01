Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carle Place restaurants you'll love

Carle Place restaurants
  • Carle Place

Carle Place's top cuisines

Italian
Italian
Must-try Carle Place restaurants

Healthy Boy image

WRAPS • ACAI BOWL • HAMBURGERS

Healthy Boy

351 old country rd, Carle place

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Chicken$14.25
Grilled chicken, slaw salad, cilantro, coconut rice in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a creamy cashew sauce.
Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
Keto Bowl
Grilled flank steak, crispy bacon, goat cheese, sauteed broccoli, brussels sprouts, and avocado paired with spicy verde sauce.
Steak Fajita Saltado
Sauteed flank steak, green peppers, onions, and sweet potatoes served over brown rice with a side of spicy verde sauce
More about Healthy Boy
Consumer pic

 

Rialto -Carle Place New York NEW

588 Westbury Ave, Carle Place

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rialto -Carle Place New York NEW
Rialto Restaurant image

 

Rialto Restaurant

588 Westbury Avenue, Carle Place

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rialto Restaurant
