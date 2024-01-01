Donburi in Carle Place
Carle Place restaurants that serve donburi
Yayoi Ramen - 19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place
19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place
|Chicken Karaage Donburi
|$13.95
Fried chicken karaage, spicy mayo, chef special sauce, and green onion
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Donburi
|$13.95
Grilled chicken, Edamame and corn topped with teriyaki sauce, and nori
Ikedo Ramen
19 Old Country Road, Carle Place
|Crispy Chicken Donburi
|$12.95
Fried chicken cutlet, Japanese mayo, house made sauce, green onions, nori
|Beef Donburi
|$12.95
Sliced fatty beef and onions simmered in chef special sauce topped with nori and sesame seasoning
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Donburi
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, edamame and corn topped with teriyaki sauce, and nori