Donburi in Carle Place

Carle Place restaurants
Carle Place restaurants that serve donburi

Item pic

 

Yayoi Ramen - 19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place

19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Karaage Donburi$13.95
Fried chicken karaage, spicy mayo, chef special sauce, and green onion
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Donburi$13.95
Grilled chicken, Edamame and corn topped with teriyaki sauce, and nori
More about Yayoi Ramen - 19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place
Item pic

 

Ikedo Ramen

19 Old Country Road, Carle Place

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Donburi$12.95
Fried chicken cutlet, Japanese mayo, house made sauce, green onions, nori
Beef Donburi$12.95
Sliced fatty beef and onions simmered in chef special sauce topped with nori and sesame seasoning
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Donburi$12.95
Grilled chicken, edamame and corn topped with teriyaki sauce, and nori
More about Ikedo Ramen

