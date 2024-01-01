Fried rice in Carle Place
Yayoi Ramen - 19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place
19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place
|Fried Rice
|$9.95
Fried white rice, egg, Green Onions, corn, and soy sauce stir fried with butter
More about Ikedo Ramen
Ikedo Ramen
19 Old Country Road, Carle Place
|Ikedo Spicy Fried Rice
|$10.95
Fried white rice, egg, green onions, minced onions, corn and soy sauce stir fried in hot oil topped with house special spicy sauce
|Fried Rice
|$9.95
Fried white rice, egg, green onions, minced onions, corn and soy sauce stir fried in garlic butter topped with sesame seasoning
|Curry with Fried Rice
|$13.95