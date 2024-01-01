Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Carle Place

Go
Carle Place restaurants
Toast

Carle Place restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Yayoi Ramen - 19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place

19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$9.95
Fried white rice, egg, Green Onions, corn, and soy sauce stir fried with butter
More about Yayoi Ramen - 19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place
Item pic

 

Ikedo Ramen

19 Old Country Road, Carle Place

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ikedo Spicy Fried Rice$10.95
Fried white rice, egg, green onions, minced onions, corn and soy sauce stir fried in hot oil topped with house special spicy sauce
Fried Rice$9.95
Fried white rice, egg, green onions, minced onions, corn and soy sauce stir fried in garlic butter topped with sesame seasoning
Curry with Fried Rice$13.95
More about Ikedo Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in Carle Place

Grilled Chicken

Karaage

Donburi

Chicken Teriyaki

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Carle Place to explore

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mineola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2582 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1396 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (785 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1510 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston