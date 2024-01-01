Karaage in Carle Place
Carle Place restaurants that serve karaage
19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place
|Chicken Karaage Donburi
|$13.95
Fried chicken karaage, spicy mayo, chef special sauce, and green onion
|Chicken Karaage
|$6.95
Deep fried Japanese style chicken thigh, with lemon and spicy aioli sauce on the side
|Ika Karaage (Fried Calamari )
|$8.95
Fried squid rings and tentacles with lemon paired with spicy mayo sauce