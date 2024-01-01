Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Carle Place

Carle Place restaurants
Carle Place restaurants that serve karaage

Yayoi Ramen - 19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place

19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place

Chicken Karaage Donburi$13.95
Fried chicken karaage, spicy mayo, chef special sauce, and green onion
More about Yayoi Ramen - 19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place
Ikedo Ramen

19 Old Country Road, Carle Place

Chicken Karaage Donburi$13.95
Fried Chicken Karaage, spicy mayo, chef special sauce, green onion
Chicken Karaage$6.95
Deep fried Japanese style chicken thigh, with lemon and spicy aioli sauce on the side
Ika Karaage (Fried Calamari )$8.95
Fried squid rings and tentacles with lemon paired with spicy mayo sauce
More about Ikedo Ramen

