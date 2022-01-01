Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Carlisle
/
Carlisle
/
Chicken Tenders
Carlisle restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Fiddler's Bar and Grill
1 Mayapple Dr, Carlisle
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$9.50
Crispy chicken tenders fried to perfection
More about Fiddler's Bar and Grill
Fairground Diner
1111 Spring Road, Carlisle
No reviews yet
Breaded Chicken Fingers (5)
$14.95
More about Fairground Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Carlisle
Pies
Cheesecake
Ravioli
Lobster Ravioli
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Cobb Salad
Lobsters
Crab Cakes
More near Carlisle to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(547 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1358 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston