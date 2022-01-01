Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Carlisle

Carlisle restaurants
Carlisle restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Fiddler's Bar and Grill

1 Mayapple Dr, Carlisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Crispy chicken tenders fried to perfection
More about Fiddler's Bar and Grill
Fairground Diner

1111 Spring Road, Carlisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breaded Chicken Fingers (5)$14.95
More about Fairground Diner

