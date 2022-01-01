Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Carlisle
/
Carlisle
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Carlisle restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Fiddler's Bar and Grill
1 Mayapple Dr, Carlisle
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Served with house made marinara sauce
More about Fiddler's Bar and Grill
Market Cross Pub & Brewery
113 North Hanover Street, Carlisle
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.95
deep fried mozzarella / marinara sauce
More about Market Cross Pub & Brewery
