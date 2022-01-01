Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Carlisle

Go
Carlisle restaurants
Toast

Carlisle restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Consumer pic

 

Fiddler's Bar and Grill

1 Mayapple Dr, Carlisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with house made marinara sauce
More about Fiddler's Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Market Cross Pub & Brewery

113 North Hanover Street, Carlisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
deep fried mozzarella / marinara sauce
More about Market Cross Pub & Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlisle

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Lobsters

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Carlisle to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1387 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston