Prime ribs in
Carlisle
/
Carlisle
/
Prime Ribs
Carlisle restaurants that serve prime ribs
Fiddler's Bar and Grill
1 Mayapple Dr, Carlisle
No reviews yet
Prime Rib
$31.00
More about Fiddler's Bar and Grill
Hickory Ridge Restaurant - Carlisle
1400 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle
No reviews yet
Prime Rib
$23.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant - Carlisle
