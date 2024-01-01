Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seafood soup in
Carlisle
/
Carlisle
/
Seafood Soup
Carlisle restaurants that serve seafood soup
Fiddler's Bar and Grill
1 Mayapple Dr, Carlisle
No reviews yet
Seafood Soup Du Jour
$0.00
More about Fiddler's Bar and Grill
Market Cross Pub & Brewery
113 North Hanover Street, Carlisle
No reviews yet
Soup Seafood Cup
$5.00
More about Market Cross Pub & Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in Carlisle
Lobsters
Mozzarella Sticks
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
Nachos
More near Carlisle to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.6
(13 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(905 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1066 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1977 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1511 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston