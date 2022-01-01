Carlos Que Pasa

Go
3137 W. Central Ave. • $

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)

Taco Dinner$14.00
3 street style tacos, homemade corn tortilla with onions and cilantro, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, mexirelish, zour cream, salsa and lime
Vegan Taste Cookies$4.50
Street Taco GF$4.00
Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.
3 oz. Homemade Quezo Dip$3.00
Nut Free, homemade with Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Oat milk and Jalapenos for that medium irresistible flavor.
8 oz. Fresh Salsa$3.00
Every day we prepare our fresh salsa with high quality tomatoes.
Chimichanga Dinner$12.00
Filled with your favorite vegan protein, fried until golden brown, served with a side of mole sauce to cover it to your liking. Accompanied by homemade rice, black beans, lettuce, Zour cream and MexiRelish. Simply from another world.
Taco Trio GF$10.00
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.
100% GF Corn Chips for gluten allergy$1.50
We buy these corn chips already cooked, the quality and presentation may vary according to the supplier. They are 100% gluten free and have no cross contamination.
8 oz. Homemade Quezo Dip$7.00
Nut Free, homemade with Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Oat milk and Jalapenos for that medium irresistible flavor.
Black Beans$2.50
Cuban recipe inspired by our Carlos Poco Loco restaurant.
Intimate
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3137 W. Central Ave.

Toledo OH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
