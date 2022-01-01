Carlsbad bakeries you'll love

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Carlsbad

SusieCakes image

 

SusieCakes

3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Prager Brothers Artisan Breads image

 

Prager Brothers Artisan Breads

5611 Palmer Way, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peppermint Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (v)$2.50
Move over, York Peppermint Patties! These decadent cookies that will have you crinkling your nose through the winter. (v)
French Baguette$4.00
Crunchy crust, airy crumb, very traditional, yeast.
Blueberry Scone$3.50
Housemade creme fraiche with fresh milled spelt flour and organic blueberries.
More about Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Pies

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston