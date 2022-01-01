Carlsbad bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Carlsbad
More about SusieCakes
SusieCakes
3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
5611 Palmer Way, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Peppermint Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (v)
|$2.50
Move over, York Peppermint Patties! These decadent cookies that will have you crinkling your nose through the winter. (v)
|French Baguette
|$4.00
Crunchy crust, airy crumb, very traditional, yeast.
|Blueberry Scone
|$3.50
Housemade creme fraiche with fresh milled spelt flour and organic blueberries.
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate