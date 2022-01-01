Carlsbad bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL
Grand Avenue Bar & Grill
752 Grand Ave, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Grand Burger
|$9.95
1/2 pound charbroiled burger, 100% Certified Angus Beef. Served with lettuce and tomato.
|Frings
|$5.95
A combo of french fries and onion rings.
|Posole
|$10.95
A delicious Mexican stew with pork, hominy (white corn), enchilada sauce and spices!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Giaola Italian Kitchen
2668 Gateway Road, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$17.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs, Basil, Parmesan, Marinara
|Meatball Sub on House Italian Roll
|$13.00
Meatball | Mozzarella | Marinara
|Giaola Trio
|$19.00
Lasagna | Cheese Ravioli | Spaghetti
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$15.00
Roasted beets, arugula, blood oranges, pomegranate seeds, feta, pumpkin seed dukkah, pomegranate vinaigrette
|Butter Lettuce Salad
|$12.00
Fresh butter lettuce with avocado, cucumber, watermelon radish, tomatoes, pickled red onion and a fresh herb vinaigrette dressing
|Housemade Casarecce
|$24.00
The pasta is made in house and is tossed in a traditional roman italian sauce made from red onion, garlic, chili flake, pancetta, and san marzano tomatoes. It is finished with a touch of butter, parm cheese, olive oil, basil, and topped with burrata cheese, micro basil, and parmesan bread crumbs.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Green Dragon Tavern & Museum
6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$24.95
1/4 LB of Maine lobster, chilled, celery, lemon-anchovy aioli on butter toasted brioche w/ house-made potato chips, tavern slaw.
|Tavern Burger
|$14.95
8 OZ Angus Beef Patty, Pickles, Iceberg, GDT Sauce, Garlic Parmesan Fries
|Tavern Brussels Sprouts (GF | V*)
|$10.95
Roasted then flash fried brussels sprouts with applewood smoked bacon, candied pecans, dried cranberries, maple syrup. (V* - without bacon)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
American Heroes & Brew
300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|TOGO HOBOKEN
|$17.00
Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, oregano, served on an amoroso roll
|TOGO MIAMI
|$17.00
Roasted pork shoulder, ham, mustard, pickles, Swiss cheese, served on an amoroso roll. *Pressed Panini Style
|TOGO MANHATTAN
|$17.00
Pastrami, dark ale ground mustard, served on rye bread
*Make it a Reuben (Russian dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese) $1
Oak + Elixir
2917 State St., Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Jalapeño+ Hobbs Bacon Flat
|$16.00
|Ravioli Sampler Plate
|$20.00
|Fig + Burrata + Prosciutto Flat
|$16.00
Burgeon Beer Company
6350 Yarrow Dr STE C, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Prime Five Experimental Hazy IPA- 4 Pack
|$18.20
The Brew: hopped with @FreestyleHops "Kohia Nelson," an innovative new botanical hop blend consisting of equal parts Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, NZ Cascade, Wakatu, and dried Kohia Passion Fruit
The Experience: Luscious mouthfeel, sweet fruit, white grape, light herbal dankness, passionfruit and citrus
6.7% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Smolder Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout - 500ml Bottle
|$25.00
The Brew: Aged for up to 3 years in a combination of Heaven Hill and Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels, Smolder is a blend of Imperial Stouts that we conditioned on Cacao, Coffee, Vanilla, and Cinnamon for our 5th Anniversary.
Aromas: cocoa, ancho and pasilla chilies, cinnamon bark
Flavors: sweet bakers chocolate, cinnamon spice, vanilla nut coffee
12% ABV | LIMIT 4 BOTTLES PER PERSON
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Skyloft Hazy IPA - 4 Pack
|$18.20
Skyloft returns! This Hazy IPA is loaded with Citra, Strata, & Sabro and brewed with 2 Row and Pale Wheat for a cloud-soft mouthfeel.
6.6% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included