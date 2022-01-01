Carlsbad bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Carlsbad

Grand Avenue Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Grand Avenue Bar & Grill

752 Grand Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grand Burger$9.95
1/2 pound charbroiled burger, 100% Certified Angus Beef. Served with lettuce and tomato.
Frings$5.95
A combo of french fries and onion rings.
Posole$10.95
A delicious Mexican stew with pork, hominy (white corn), enchilada sauce and spices!
More about Grand Avenue Bar & Grill
Giaola Italian Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Giaola Italian Kitchen

2668 Gateway Road, Carlsbad

Avg 4.4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs, Basil, Parmesan, Marinara
Meatball Sub on House Italian Roll$13.00
Meatball | Mozzarella | Marinara
Giaola Trio$19.00
Lasagna | Cheese Ravioli | Spaghetti
More about Giaola Italian Kitchen
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar image

 

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
Roasted beets, arugula, blood oranges, pomegranate seeds, feta, pumpkin seed dukkah, pomegranate vinaigrette
Butter Lettuce Salad$12.00
Fresh butter lettuce with avocado, cucumber, watermelon radish, tomatoes, pickled red onion and a fresh herb vinaigrette dressing
Housemade Casarecce$24.00
The pasta is made in house and is tossed in a traditional roman italian sauce made from red onion, garlic, chili flake, pancetta, and san marzano tomatoes. It is finished with a touch of butter, parm cheese, olive oil, basil, and topped with burrata cheese, micro basil, and parmesan bread crumbs.
More about Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
Green Dragon Tavern & Museum image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum

6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (3444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maine Lobster Roll$24.95
1/4 LB of Maine lobster, chilled, celery, lemon-anchovy aioli on butter toasted brioche w/ house-made potato chips, tavern slaw.
Tavern Burger$14.95
8 OZ Angus Beef Patty, Pickles, Iceberg, GDT Sauce, Garlic Parmesan Fries
Tavern Brussels Sprouts (GF | V*)$10.95
Roasted then flash fried brussels sprouts with applewood smoked bacon, candied pecans, dried cranberries, maple syrup. (V* - without bacon)
More about Green Dragon Tavern & Museum
American Heroes & Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

American Heroes & Brew

300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad

Avg 5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TOGO HOBOKEN$17.00
Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, oregano, served on an amoroso roll
TOGO MIAMI$17.00
Roasted pork shoulder, ham, mustard, pickles, Swiss cheese, served on an amoroso roll. *Pressed Panini Style
TOGO MANHATTAN$17.00
Pastrami, dark ale ground mustard, served on rye bread
*Make it a Reuben (Russian dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese) $1
More about American Heroes & Brew
Oak + Elixir image

 

Oak + Elixir

2917 State St., Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeño+ Hobbs Bacon Flat$16.00
Ravioli Sampler Plate$20.00
Fig + Burrata + Prosciutto Flat$16.00
More about Oak + Elixir
Banner pic

 

Burgeon Beer Company

6350 Yarrow Dr STE C, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Five Experimental Hazy IPA- 4 Pack$18.20
The Brew: hopped with @FreestyleHops "Kohia Nelson," an innovative new botanical hop blend consisting of equal parts Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, NZ Cascade, Wakatu, and dried Kohia Passion Fruit
The Experience: Luscious mouthfeel, sweet fruit, white grape, light herbal dankness, passionfruit and citrus
6.7% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Smolder Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout - 500ml Bottle$25.00
The Brew: Aged for up to 3 years in a combination of Heaven Hill and Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels, Smolder is a blend of Imperial Stouts that we conditioned on Cacao, Coffee, Vanilla, and Cinnamon for our 5th Anniversary.
Aromas: cocoa, ancho and pasilla chilies, cinnamon bark
Flavors: sweet bakers chocolate, cinnamon spice, vanilla nut coffee
12% ABV | LIMIT 4 BOTTLES PER PERSON
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Skyloft Hazy IPA - 4 Pack$18.20
Skyloft returns! This Hazy IPA is loaded with Citra, Strata, & Sabro and brewed with 2 Row and Pale Wheat for a cloud-soft mouthfeel.
6.6% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
More about Burgeon Beer Company
Harbor Fish Cafe image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Harbor Fish Cafe

3179 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Avg 3.9 (1490 reviews)
Takeout
More about Harbor Fish Cafe

