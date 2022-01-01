Carlsbad breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Carlsbad

Beach Plum Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Plum Kitchen

6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Cornflake crusted all natural chicken, applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce & basil-green goddess sauce. Served with choice of organic mixed greens, fresh fruit medley, macaroni salad, house made potato chips or spicy beans.
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.95
3 pancakes served with whipped butter and syrup.
Ben's Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scrambled cage-free eggs with natural cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, spicy black beans, and roasted poblano peppers. Served with tomatillo salsa and salsa fresca on the side.
More about Beach Plum Kitchen
Tandoori Guys image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandoori Guys

2675 Gateway Road 101, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Aloo Tikki 4pc$6.00
More about Tandoori Guys
Naked Cafe image

 

Naked Cafe

300 Carlsbad Village Dr Suite 107A, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Naked Cafe
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Swami's Cafe- Carlsbad

2780 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (3341 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fruit Salad$8.95
Fresh cut seasonal fruit.
California Scramble$13.95
with asparagus, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, cheese and avocado on top with fruit, cottage cheese or homestyle potatoes and toast
Tuna Wrap$12.95
More about Swami's Cafe- Carlsbad
Restaurant banner

 

Bobbys Hideaway Café

1814 Marron Road, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bobbys Hideaway Café

Pies

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Burritos

