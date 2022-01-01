Carlsbad brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Carlsbad
More about Pure Project
Pure Project
2825 State Street, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Lone Cypress (4 Pack)
|$23.00
Murky Double IPA w/ Strata & Cashmere Hops, 8.3% ABV - 4 Pack
|Home For The Holihaze (4 Pack)
|$23.00
Murky Double IPA w/ Riwaka, Mosaic, & Motueka Hops, 8.8% ABV - 4 Pack
|Bliss Consciousness (4 Pack)
|$22.00
Murky IPA w/ Grapefruit & Orange, 6.3% ABV - 4 Pack
More about Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Giant Pretzel
|$10.50
Bavarian style soft pretzel served with house made whole grain mustard and beer cheese.
|Bacon Mac 'n Cheese
|$16.00
Chef's Golden Noodle award winning smoked gouda cheese sauce with thick hand sliced bacon, Spanish chorizo, and baked pangrattato.
|Steak and Truffle Frites
|$24.00
6 oz grilled hanger steak, with our version of an Argentinian Chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, garlic, onion and more) sauce, truffle fries. Recommended cooked medium (pink inside).
More about Burgeon Beer Company
Burgeon Beer Company
6350 Yarrow Dr STE C, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Prime Five Experimental Hazy IPA- 4 Pack
|$18.20
The Brew: hopped with @FreestyleHops "Kohia Nelson," an innovative new botanical hop blend consisting of equal parts Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, NZ Cascade, Wakatu, and dried Kohia Passion Fruit
The Experience: Luscious mouthfeel, sweet fruit, white grape, light herbal dankness, passionfruit and citrus
6.7% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Smolder Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout - 500ml Bottle
|$25.00
The Brew: Aged for up to 3 years in a combination of Heaven Hill and Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels, Smolder is a blend of Imperial Stouts that we conditioned on Cacao, Coffee, Vanilla, and Cinnamon for our 5th Anniversary.
Aromas: cocoa, ancho and pasilla chilies, cinnamon bark
Flavors: sweet bakers chocolate, cinnamon spice, vanilla nut coffee
12% ABV | LIMIT 4 BOTTLES PER PERSON
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
|Skyloft Hazy IPA - 4 Pack
|$18.20
Skyloft returns! This Hazy IPA is loaded with Citra, Strata, & Sabro and brewed with 2 Row and Pale Wheat for a cloud-soft mouthfeel.
6.6% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included