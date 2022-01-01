Carlsbad brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Carlsbad

Pure Project image

 

Pure Project

2825 State Street, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lone Cypress (4 Pack)$23.00
Murky Double IPA w/ Strata & Cashmere Hops, 8.3% ABV - 4 Pack
Home For The Holihaze (4 Pack)$23.00
Murky Double IPA w/ Riwaka, Mosaic, & Motueka Hops, 8.8% ABV - 4 Pack
Bliss Consciousness (4 Pack)$22.00
Murky IPA w/ Grapefruit & Orange, 6.3% ABV - 4 Pack
More about Pure Project
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy image

 

Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy

2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Giant Pretzel$10.50
Bavarian style soft pretzel served with house made whole grain mustard and beer cheese.
Bacon Mac 'n Cheese$16.00
Chef's Golden Noodle award winning smoked gouda cheese sauce with thick hand sliced bacon, Spanish chorizo, and baked pangrattato.
Steak and Truffle Frites$24.00
6 oz grilled hanger steak, with our version of an Argentinian Chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, garlic, onion and more) sauce, truffle fries. Recommended cooked medium (pink inside).
More about Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
Banner pic

 

Burgeon Beer Company

6350 Yarrow Dr STE C, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Five Experimental Hazy IPA- 4 Pack$18.20
The Brew: hopped with @FreestyleHops "Kohia Nelson," an innovative new botanical hop blend consisting of equal parts Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, NZ Cascade, Wakatu, and dried Kohia Passion Fruit
The Experience: Luscious mouthfeel, sweet fruit, white grape, light herbal dankness, passionfruit and citrus
6.7% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Smolder Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout - 500ml Bottle$25.00
The Brew: Aged for up to 3 years in a combination of Heaven Hill and Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels, Smolder is a blend of Imperial Stouts that we conditioned on Cacao, Coffee, Vanilla, and Cinnamon for our 5th Anniversary.
Aromas: cocoa, ancho and pasilla chilies, cinnamon bark
Flavors: sweet bakers chocolate, cinnamon spice, vanilla nut coffee
12% ABV | LIMIT 4 BOTTLES PER PERSON
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Skyloft Hazy IPA - 4 Pack$18.20
Skyloft returns! This Hazy IPA is loaded with Citra, Strata, & Sabro and brewed with 2 Row and Pale Wheat for a cloud-soft mouthfeel.
6.6% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
More about Burgeon Beer Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Pies

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston