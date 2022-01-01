Carlsbad brewpubs & breweries you'll love

The Brew: Aged for up to 3 years in a combination of Heaven Hill and Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels, Smolder is a blend of Imperial Stouts that we conditioned on Cacao, Coffee, Vanilla, and Cinnamon for our 5th Anniversary.

Aromas: cocoa, ancho and pasilla chilies, cinnamon bark

Flavors: sweet bakers chocolate, cinnamon spice, vanilla nut coffee

12% ABV | LIMIT 4 BOTTLES PER PERSON

You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

