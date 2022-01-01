Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carlsbad sandwich spots you'll love

Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Carlsbad

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Thanksgiving Pre-Orders image

 

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering

6985 el camino real #108, carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tri-Tip Entree$80.00
Serves 4-6. Santa-Maria tri-tip served with an 8oz of Tinleaf's homemade steak sauce & your two side choices.
Shrimp Entree$90.00
Serves 4-6. Skewers of our shrimp marinated in olive oil, garlic, lemon, and fresh herbs. Served with even more lemon and your two side choices.
Tinleaf Salad$55.00
Serves 6-8. Wild arugula and wasabi vinaigrette, cucumbers, Tomatoes, quinoa, sundried cranberries, and Toasted almonds
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Twisted BLT$11.95
apple wood smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, leaf lettuce, basil mayo on artisan multi-grain
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$14.95
grilled chicken, hearts of palm, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, sweet piquant peppers, chickpeas, feta cheese, candied pistachios, balsamic basil vinaigrette
Turkey Entree$15.95
with natural gravy, cranberry relish & choice of 2 sides
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
American Heroes & Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

American Heroes & Brew

300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad

Avg 5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TOGO CARLSBAD$18.00
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, duroc bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun
TOGO PHILADELPHIA$1.00
Choice of chicken or ribeye, choice of cheese (American, Provolone, Cheese Wiz), "wit" or "wit-out" grilled onions, served on an Amoroso roll
TOGO MINNEAPOLIS$17.00
Two 1/4 lb certified Angus beef chuck burgers stuffed with white American cheese, grilled onions, cheddar cheese skirt, AHB hero sauce, served on a brioche bun
American Heroes & Brew
consumer pic

WRAPS • SALADS

Luna Grill - La Costa

7615 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (2818 reviews)
Popular items
Stuffed Grape Leaves$6.29
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onion and spices. Served with Garlic Feta Sauce. (340 Cals)
Dip Trio$11.39
Spicy feta, organic original hummus and spicy harissa hummus served with veggies and pita bread. (760 cals)
Lunatic Sampler$16.39
Falafel, stuffed grape leaves, couscous medley, organic hummus (original or spicy harissa), pita bread. Serves 3-4 (1300-1400 cals)
Luna Grill - La Costa
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

3427 Via Montebello, Carlsbad

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)
Jamba
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

2505 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 3.8 (151 reviews)
Jamba
consumer pic

 

Prontos' Gourmet Market

2812 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Prontos' Gourmet Market
banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Croutons

5814 Van Allen Way, Carlsbad

Avg 3.5 (99 reviews)
Croutons
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Marketplace

2100 Costa Del Mar Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 3.7 (22 reviews)
Marketplace
consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Paradise Pizza

2564 State St F, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (408 reviews)
Paradise Pizza
banner pic

 

Caffe Vacanza

2283 Cosmos Ct, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Caffe Vacanza
banner pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

California Cafe

2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 3 (51 reviews)
Popular items
Classic Sub$9.99
Ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese. Mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini's, and oil and vinegar dressing.
Smokey Club Sub$9.99
Ham, Turkey, bacon, and smoked gouda. Mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini's, and oil and vinegar dressing.
Veggie Sub$9.99
Swiss, provolone, cheedar cheese, avocado, cucumber, and sprouts. Mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncinis, and oil and vinegar dressing.
California Cafe
banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Linda's Yogurt & Deli

3001 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (446 reviews)
Popular items
PB&amp;J Sandwich$4.99
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, purple onion, sprouts, chipotle dressing, pepperoncini, jalapenos, avocado, and choice of cheese.
B.L.T Sandwich$9.25
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, purple onion, sprouts, chipotle dressing, pepperoncini, jalapenos, avocado, and choice of cheese.
Mocha Frappe$3.99
A creamy frozen espresso smoothie.
Linda's Yogurt & Deli
banner pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Top of the Bagel

2540 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.7 (2228 reviews)
Popular items
Baker's Dozen$15.99
Thirteen bagels.
Small Bundle of Bagels$11.99
Six bagels and one tub of cream cheese.
Half Dozen Bagels$9.50
Six bagels.
Top of the Bagel
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Board & Brew - Carlsbad Village

201 Oak Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (1931 reviews)
Board & Brew - Carlsbad Village
Restaurant banner

 

Sourdough

5814 Van Allen Way, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Sourdough
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Jersey Mike’s Subs

5620 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
Jersey Mike's Subs
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Baba Coffee - Carlsbad

2727 State St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (516 reviews)
Baba Coffee - Carlsbad
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Don's Country Kitchen

2885 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1139 reviews)
Don's Country Kitchen
banner pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Leucadia Pizza Kitchen

959 Tamarack Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 4.7 (5289 reviews)
Leucadia Pizza Kitchen
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Campus Cafe

5966 La Place Ct, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Campus Cafe
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Windmill Food Hall

890 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
Windmill Food Hall
Restaurant banner

 

The Sandwich Spot

2790 Loker W, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
The Sandwich Spot
Restaurant banner

 

Locally Toasted

2719 Loker Ave W, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Locally Toasted
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Board & Brew - Carlsbad Bressi Ranch

2681 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (2056 reviews)
Board & Brew - Carlsbad Bressi Ranch

Map

