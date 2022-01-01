Carlsbad sandwich spots you'll love
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering
6985 el camino real #108, carlsbad
|Popular items
|Tri-Tip Entree
|$80.00
Serves 4-6. Santa-Maria tri-tip served with an 8oz of Tinleaf's homemade steak sauce & your two side choices.
|Shrimp Entree
|$90.00
Serves 4-6. Skewers of our shrimp marinated in olive oil, garlic, lemon, and fresh herbs. Served with even more lemon and your two side choices.
|Tinleaf Salad
|$55.00
Serves 6-8. Wild arugula and wasabi vinaigrette, cucumbers, Tomatoes, quinoa, sundried cranberries, and Toasted almonds
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Twisted BLT
|$11.95
apple wood smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, leaf lettuce, basil mayo on artisan multi-grain
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$14.95
grilled chicken, hearts of palm, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, sweet piquant peppers, chickpeas, feta cheese, candied pistachios, balsamic basil vinaigrette
|Turkey Entree
|$15.95
with natural gravy, cranberry relish & choice of 2 sides
More about American Heroes & Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
American Heroes & Brew
300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|TOGO CARLSBAD
|$18.00
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, duroc bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun
|TOGO PHILADELPHIA
|$1.00
Choice of chicken or ribeye, choice of cheese (American, Provolone, Cheese Wiz), "wit" or "wit-out" grilled onions, served on an Amoroso roll
|TOGO MINNEAPOLIS
|$17.00
Two 1/4 lb certified Angus beef chuck burgers stuffed with white American cheese, grilled onions, cheddar cheese skirt, AHB hero sauce, served on a brioche bun
More about Luna Grill - La Costa
WRAPS • SALADS
Luna Grill - La Costa
7615 Via Campanile, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Stuffed Grape Leaves
|$6.29
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onion and spices. Served with Garlic Feta Sauce. (340 Cals)
|Dip Trio
|$11.39
Spicy feta, organic original hummus and spicy harissa hummus served with veggies and pita bread. (760 cals)
|Lunatic Sampler
|$16.39
Falafel, stuffed grape leaves, couscous medley, organic hummus (original or spicy harissa), pita bread. Serves 3-4 (1300-1400 cals)
More about Marketplace
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Marketplace
2100 Costa Del Mar Rd, Carlsbad
More about California Cafe
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
California Cafe
2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Classic Sub
|$9.99
Ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese. Mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini's, and oil and vinegar dressing.
|Smokey Club Sub
|$9.99
Ham, Turkey, bacon, and smoked gouda. Mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini's, and oil and vinegar dressing.
|Veggie Sub
|$9.99
Swiss, provolone, cheedar cheese, avocado, cucumber, and sprouts. Mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncinis, and oil and vinegar dressing.
More about Linda's Yogurt & Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Linda's Yogurt & Deli
3001 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|PB&J Sandwich
|$4.99
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, purple onion, sprouts, chipotle dressing, pepperoncini, jalapenos, avocado, and choice of cheese.
|B.L.T Sandwich
|$9.25
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, purple onion, sprouts, chipotle dressing, pepperoncini, jalapenos, avocado, and choice of cheese.
|Mocha Frappe
|$3.99
A creamy frozen espresso smoothie.
More about Top of the Bagel
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Top of the Bagel
2540 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Baker's Dozen
|$15.99
Thirteen bagels.
|Small Bundle of Bagels
|$11.99
Six bagels and one tub of cream cheese.
|Half Dozen Bagels
|$9.50
Six bagels.
More about Board & Brew - Carlsbad Village
SANDWICHES
Board & Brew - Carlsbad Village
201 Oak Ave, Carlsbad
More about Jersey Mike’s Subs
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Jersey Mike’s Subs
5620 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
More about Don's Country Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Don's Country Kitchen
2885 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad
More about Leucadia Pizza Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Leucadia Pizza Kitchen
959 Tamarack Ave, Carlsbad