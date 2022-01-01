Carlsbad dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Carlsbad
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
PIZZA
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$27.00
Chicken breast pounded thin, breaded & fried with melted mozzarella & sauce. Served with rigatoni.
|Pasta De Cabia
|$19.00
Our “house specialty” pasta smothered in our vodka cream sauce and tossed with plum tomato.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$18.00
Pasta with “made to order” cream sauce.
More about SusieCakes
SusieCakes
3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about Bologna Gourmet
Bologna Gourmet
5661 PALMER WAY, STE B, CARLSBAD
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$21.80
Touch of gorgonzola cheese, arugula, prosciutto, burrata and cherry tomatoes
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$18.80
Traditional homemade lasagna pasta prepared in layers of besciamella cream, bolognese meat ragu, and parmigiano cheese.
|Spaghetti
|$4.00
Spaghetti- classic durum wheat semolina pasta
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate