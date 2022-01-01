Carlsbad Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Carlsbad
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Meat Lasagna
|$11.99
*PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED*
|Wings (12)
|$14.99
|Caesar Salad
|$3.79
More about Giaola Italian Kitchen
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Giaola Italian Kitchen
2668 Gateway Road, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$17.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs, Basil, Parmesan, Marinara
|Meatball Sub on House Italian Roll
|$13.00
Meatball | Mozzarella | Marinara
|Giaola Trio
|$19.00
Lasagna | Cheese Ravioli | Spaghetti
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
PIZZA
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$27.00
Chicken breast pounded thin, breaded & fried with melted mozzarella & sauce. Served with rigatoni.
|Pasta De Cabia
|$19.00
Our “house specialty” pasta smothered in our vodka cream sauce and tossed with plum tomato.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$18.00
Pasta with “made to order” cream sauce.
More about Bologna Gourmet
Bologna Gourmet
5661 PALMER WAY, STE B, CARLSBAD
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$21.80
Touch of gorgonzola cheese, arugula, prosciutto, burrata and cherry tomatoes
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$18.80
Traditional homemade lasagna pasta prepared in layers of besciamella cream, bolognese meat ragu, and parmigiano cheese.
|Spaghetti
|$4.00
Spaghetti- classic durum wheat semolina pasta