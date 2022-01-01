Carlsbad Italian restaurants you'll love

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC image

 

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lasagna$11.99
*PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED*
Wings (12)$14.99
Caesar Salad$3.79
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
Giaola Italian Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Giaola Italian Kitchen

2668 Gateway Road, Carlsbad

Avg 4.4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs, Basil, Parmesan, Marinara
Meatball Sub on House Italian Roll$13.00
Meatball | Mozzarella | Marinara
Giaola Trio$19.00
Lasagna | Cheese Ravioli | Spaghetti
More about Giaola Italian Kitchen
Gregorio's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$27.00
Chicken breast pounded thin, breaded & fried with melted mozzarella & sauce. Served with rigatoni.
Pasta De Cabia$19.00
Our “house specialty” pasta smothered in our vodka cream sauce and tossed with plum tomato.
Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Pasta with “made to order” cream sauce.
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
Bologna Gourmet image

 

Bologna Gourmet

5661 PALMER WAY, STE B, CARLSBAD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata$21.80
Touch of gorgonzola cheese, arugula, prosciutto, burrata and cherry tomatoes
Lasagna Bolognese$18.80
Traditional homemade lasagna pasta prepared in layers of besciamella cream, bolognese meat ragu, and parmigiano cheese.
Spaghetti$4.00
Spaghetti- classic durum wheat semolina pasta
More about Bologna Gourmet
264 Fresco image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

264 Fresco

264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
classic preparation
Margherita$16.00
san marzano tomato + mozzarella + basil + evoo
Rigatoni Salsiccia$23.00
italian sausage + tomato sauce + mozzarella + basil
More about 264 Fresco

