Carlsbad pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Carlsbad

Knockout Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Knockout Pizza

2937 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knockout Pie - 18"$24.00
Garlic Knots$4.50
Porko Red Pie - 18"$24.00
More about Knockout Pizza
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC image

 

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lasagna$11.99
*PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED*
Wings (12)$14.99
Caesar Salad$3.79
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
Gregorio's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$27.00
Chicken breast pounded thin, breaded & fried with melted mozzarella & sauce. Served with rigatoni.
Pasta De Cabia$19.00
Our “house specialty” pasta smothered in our vodka cream sauce and tossed with plum tomato.
Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Pasta with “made to order” cream sauce.
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
Pieology 6063 image

 

Pieology 6063

2647 Gateway Road #101, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 6063

Map

Map

