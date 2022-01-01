Carlsbad pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Carlsbad
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
Knockout Pizza
2937 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad
|Knockout Pie - 18"
|$24.00
|Garlic Knots
|$4.50
|Porko Red Pie - 18"
|$24.00
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad
|Meat Lasagna
|$11.99
*PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED*
|Wings (12)
|$14.99
|Caesar Salad
|$3.79
PIZZA
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$27.00
Chicken breast pounded thin, breaded & fried with melted mozzarella & sauce. Served with rigatoni.
|Pasta De Cabia
|$19.00
Our “house specialty” pasta smothered in our vodka cream sauce and tossed with plum tomato.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$18.00
Pasta with “made to order” cream sauce.