Carlsbad salad spots you'll love

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Carlsbad

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC image

 

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lasagna$11.99
*PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED*
Wings (12)$14.99
Caesar Salad$3.79
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
Bologna Gourmet image

 

Bologna Gourmet

5661 PALMER WAY, STE B, CARLSBAD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata$21.80
Touch of gorgonzola cheese, arugula, prosciutto, burrata and cherry tomatoes
Lasagna Bolognese$18.80
Traditional homemade lasagna pasta prepared in layers of besciamella cream, bolognese meat ragu, and parmigiano cheese.
Spaghetti$4.00
Spaghetti- classic durum wheat semolina pasta
More about Bologna Gourmet
Restaurant banner

 

Bobbys Hideaway Café

1814 Marron Road, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bobbys Hideaway Café

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Pies

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston