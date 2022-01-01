Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve arugula salad

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar image

 

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Arugula Salad$12.00
a salad comprised of arugula and pea vine salad, tossed with fresh local strawberries, candied walnuts (walnuts, sugar, water, salt and pepper) pickled red onions, goat cheese, and tossed with a citrus agave vinaigrette (apple cider vinegar, dijon, garlic, orange and lemon juice, agave, salt, pepper, olive oil).
Allergens: Nuts, dairy
Note:
GF
*Can be DF/vegan without the goat cheese
Can be Nut Free without the walnuts
More about Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Seafire Restaurant & Bar

6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 3.9 (1269 reviews)
Side Arugula Salad$6.00
Arugula, champagne-tangerine vinaigrette dressing, and parmesan.
More about Seafire Restaurant & Bar

