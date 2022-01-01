Arugula salad in Carlsbad

a salad comprised of arugula and pea vine salad, tossed with fresh local strawberries, candied walnuts (walnuts, sugar, water, salt and pepper) pickled red onions, goat cheese, and tossed with a citrus agave vinaigrette (apple cider vinegar, dijon, garlic, orange and lemon juice, agave, salt, pepper, olive oil).

Allergens: Nuts, dairy

Note:

GF

*Can be DF/vegan without the goat cheese

Can be Nut Free without the walnuts

