Arugula salad in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve arugula salad
More about Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Wild Arugula Salad
|$12.00
a salad comprised of arugula and pea vine salad, tossed with fresh local strawberries, candied walnuts (walnuts, sugar, water, salt and pepper) pickled red onions, goat cheese, and tossed with a citrus agave vinaigrette (apple cider vinegar, dijon, garlic, orange and lemon juice, agave, salt, pepper, olive oil).
Allergens: Nuts, dairy
Note:
GF
*Can be DF/vegan without the goat cheese
Can be Nut Free without the walnuts