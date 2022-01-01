Brisket in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants that serve brisket

Felix's BBQ With Soul image

 

FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL

5671 Palmer Way Ste C, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BRISKET PLATTER*$19.00
6-7 slices of Marinated Angus Beef, smoked and glazed on the broiler with our BBQ sauce! Served with two sides of your choice!
More about FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL
Brisket Bowl (gf) image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Bowl (gf)$10.95
Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Campfire Restaurant image

 

Campfire Restaurant

2725 State St., Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket (1/2 lb)$11.00
More about Campfire Restaurant

