Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brulee in
Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad
/
Brulee
Carlsbad restaurants that serve brulee
PIZZA
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(1245 reviews)
Big Cheese Brule
$11.00
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Seafire Restaurant & Bar
6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
Avg 3.9
(1269 reviews)
Crème Brulee
$11.50
Sugar, sage, eggs, and heavy cream.
More about Seafire Restaurant & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad
Nachos
Tomato Soup
Marble Cake
Fudge Brownies
Croissants
Carne Asada Tacos
Curry Chicken
Tuna Salad
More near Carlsbad to explore
Oceanside
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
Encinitas
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Del Mar
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Escondido
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(862 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston