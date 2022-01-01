Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve brulee

Gregorio's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big Cheese Brule$11.00
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Seafire Restaurant & Bar

6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 3.9 (1269 reviews)
Crème Brulee$11.50
Sugar, sage, eggs, and heavy cream.
More about Seafire Restaurant & Bar

