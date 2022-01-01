Calamari in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve calamari
More about FISH DISTRICT
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$9.75
Fried squid, parsley, house-sriracha sauce
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
PIZZA
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
Rings only! Fried to perfection.
More about Notorious Burgers
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|Capo’s Calamari
|$10.95
Breaded calamari rings, marinara
|Capo’s Calamari
|$10.95
Breaded calamari rings, marinara
More about Vigilucci's Cucina Italiana
PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Vigilucci's Cucina Italiana
2943 State St, Carlsbad
|Fritto di Calamari
|$20.75
Deep fried baby calamri and rock shrimp. Served with marinara sauce.
|Calamari Alla Luciana
|$20.75
Baby calamari sauteed with garlic and white wine in a spicy tomato sauce.
More about Thai One On
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai One On
7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad
|Calamari Strip Stir Fry
|$20.00
Tapioca breaded, fried garlic, and onion.
More about Super Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Super Sushi
1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad
|Calamari Roll
|$14.50
Eight pieces. Calamari, crab, avocado topped with fried calamari, salmon, and dynamite sauce.
|Fried Calamari Combo
|$15.95
Served with rice, miso soup, green salad, potato salad, and four pieces CA roll.
|Fried Calamari
|$6.95
Six pieces.
More about Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood
595 Grand Ave, Carlsbad
|Calamari & Zucchini Fritti
|$18.75
Deep fried calamari and Italian squash, served with marinara sauce.
|Calamari all Sorrentina
|$18.75
Sautèed baby calamari with garlic and white wine in a spicy tomato sauce.