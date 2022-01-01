Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve calamari

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CALAMARI FRITTI$9.75
Fried squid, parsley, house-sriracha sauce
More about FISH DISTRICT
PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari$18.00
Rings only! Fried to perfection.
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Capo’s Calamari$10.95
Breaded calamari rings, marinara
Capo's Calamari$10.95
Breaded calamari rings, marinara
More about Notorious Burgers
PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Vigilucci's Cucina Italiana

2943 State St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (3530 reviews)
Fritto di Calamari$20.75
Deep fried baby calamri and rock shrimp. Served with marinara sauce.
Calamari Alla Luciana$20.75
Baby calamari sauteed with garlic and white wine in a spicy tomato sauce.
More about Vigilucci's Cucina Italiana
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai One On

7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (3169 reviews)
Calamari Strip Stir Fry$20.00
Tapioca breaded, fried garlic, and onion.
More about Thai One On
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Super Sushi

1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Calamari Roll$14.50
Eight pieces. Calamari, crab, avocado topped with fried calamari, salmon, and dynamite sauce.
Fried Calamari Combo$15.95
Served with rice, miso soup, green salad, potato salad, and four pieces CA roll.
Fried Calamari$6.95
Six pieces.
More about Super Sushi
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood

595 Grand Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (2994 reviews)
Calamari &amp; Zucchini Fritti$18.75
Deep fried calamari and Italian squash, served with marinara sauce.
Calamari all Sorrentina$18.75
Sautèed baby calamari with garlic and white wine in a spicy tomato sauce.
More about Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood

