Ceviche in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve ceviche

TACOS

Casero Taqueria

2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Ceviche$9.95
Shrimp mixed with tomato, cilantro, serano peppers, and white onion, topped with avocado, and served with homemade tortilla chips.
More about Casero Taqueria
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP CEVICHE$9.75
(gf) (spicy) Shrimp marinated in lime juice, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano peppers, tortilla chips
More about FISH DISTRICT
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy

2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche - Weekend Special$16.00
Shrimp and market catch in Leche De Tigre marinade, avocado, cilantro, onion. Served with blue corn tortilla chips
More about Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy

