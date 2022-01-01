Ceviche in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Casero Taqueria
TACOS
Casero Taqueria
2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad
|**Ceviche
|$9.95
Shrimp mixed with tomato, cilantro, serano peppers, and white onion, topped with avocado, and served with homemade tortilla chips.
More about FISH DISTRICT
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad
|SHRIMP CEVICHE
|$9.75
(gf) (spicy) Shrimp marinated in lime juice, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano peppers, tortilla chips