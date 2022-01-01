Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve chicken curry

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

California Cafe

2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 3 (51 reviews)
Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice$10.99
