Chicken teriyaki in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Swami's Cafe- Carlsbad

2780 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (3341 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Healthy Chicken Teriyaki$12.95
More about Swami's Cafe- Carlsbad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Super Sushi

1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Teriyaki Chicken Combo$14.95
Served with rice, miso soup, salad, potato salad and four pieces CA roll.
Teriyaki Chicken Combo Bundle$14.95
Served with rice, miso soup, salad, potato salad and four pieces CA roll. Served with your choice of Coca-Cola product.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowls$10.25
Served with rice and steamed vegetables.
More about Super Sushi
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

California Cafe

2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 3 (51 reviews)
Teriyaki Chicken with Rice and Veggies$10.99
More about California Cafe
Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Teriyaki Chicken Skewers$10.95
3
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

