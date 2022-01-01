Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Knockout Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Knockout Pizza

2937 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1307 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.70
More about Knockout Pizza
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
A classic favorite with large gooey semisweet chocolate chunks.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.95
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate chips and natural butter in our gluten-free dough made with rice tapioca flours.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Item pic

 

SusieCakes

3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$63.00
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Prager Brothers Artisan Breads

5611 Palmer Way, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
(2) Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.00
*Orders come in multiples of 2*
Dark chocolate, toasted walnuts, and flakey salt?! Thick AND chewy?! Need I say more?!
More about Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
banner pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Veggie Grill

965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.05
3 chocolate chip cookies baked in-house daily
More about Veggie Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Egg Rolls

Chicken Curry

Thai Tea

Garlic Bread

Tuna Sandwiches

Mediterranean Salad

Burritos

Spicy Noodles

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston