Chocolate chip cookies in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Knockout Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
Knockout Pizza
2937 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.70
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
A classic favorite with large gooey semisweet chocolate chunks.
|Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
|Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate chips and natural butter in our gluten-free dough made with rice tapioca flours.
More about SusieCakes
SusieCakes
3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$63.00
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.
More about Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
5611 Palmer Way, Carlsbad
|(2) Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$5.00
*Orders come in multiples of 2*
Dark chocolate, toasted walnuts, and flakey salt?! Thick AND chewy?! Need I say more?!