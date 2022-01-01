Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chop suey in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve chop suey

Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Vegetable Chop Suey$11.95
Sautéed in light garlic wine sauce
Chop Suey$14.95
Fresh chunks of cabbage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, and broccoli, stir fried in a chef's special wine sauce.
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
Chop Suey (Gluten Free)$15.95
Fresh chunks of cabbage, snow peas, mushrooms, bok choy, straw mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, and squash stir-fried in a chef's special wine sauce. Served with steamed white rice. For fried rice, lo mein soft noodles, or brown rice, please order entree separately from the rice and noodles section. The fried rice and lo mein soft noodles are made to order with your specifications. Thank you.
Chop Suey Vegetables (Sauteed Mixed Vegetables) (Gluten Free)$15.95
Assorted farm-fresh vegetables stir-fried in a chef's special white sauce. Served with steamed white rice. For fried rice, lo mein soft noodles, or brown rice, please order entree separately from the rice and noodles section. The fried rice and lo mein soft noodles are made to order with your specifications.
More about Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

