Chop suey in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve chop suey
Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Vegetable Chop Suey
|$11.95
Sautéed in light garlic wine sauce
|Chop Suey
|$14.95
Fresh chunks of cabbage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, and broccoli, stir fried in a chef's special wine sauce.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad
2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad
|Chop Suey (Gluten Free)
|$15.95
Fresh chunks of cabbage, snow peas, mushrooms, bok choy, straw mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, and squash stir-fried in a chef's special wine sauce. Served with steamed white rice. For fried rice, lo mein soft noodles, or brown rice, please order entree separately from the rice and noodles section. The fried rice and lo mein soft noodles are made to order with your specifications. Thank you.
|Chop Suey Vegetables (Sauteed Mixed Vegetables) (Gluten Free)
|$15.95
Assorted farm-fresh vegetables stir-fried in a chef's special white sauce. Served with steamed white rice. For fried rice, lo mein soft noodles, or brown rice, please order entree separately from the rice and noodles section. The fried rice and lo mein soft noodles are made to order with your specifications.