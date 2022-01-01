Chow mein in Carlsbad

Old fashioned cooking style with bean sprouts, cabbage, onions, carrots, broccoli, and crispy mushrooms stir fried in a light wine sauce. Served with crispy won't ton chips on the side. FOR SOFT NOODLE, PLEASE ORDER PAN FRIED SOFT NOODLES. Choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetable. For house special, add $1.00

