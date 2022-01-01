Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve chow mein

Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Chicken Chow Mein - NOT soft noodles ( Served with wonton chips on the side)$12.95
Not soft noodles. Served with wonton chips on the side.
Chow Mein - NOT soft noodles (Served with side of Crispy Wonton Chips)$14.95
Old fashioned cooking style with bean sprouts, cabbage, onions, carrots, broccoli, and crispy mushrooms stir fried in a light wine sauce. Served with crispy won't ton chips on the side. FOR SOFT NOODLE, PLEASE ORDER PAN FRIED SOFT NOODLES. Choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetable. For house special, add $1.00
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
Chow Mein Wonton Crisps$15.95
A fresh selection of bean sprouts, onions, carrots, broccoli, wood ear mushrooms, and cabbage stir-fried in a light wine sauce. Served with homemade wonton crisps.
More about Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

