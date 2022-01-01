Clams in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve clams
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad
|Linguini with Clam Sauce
|$15.29
Clam, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, and Red Sauce
More about Beach Plum Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Beach Plum Kitchen
6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|New England Clam Chowder
Traditional clam chowder with bacon and garnished with fresh herbs.
More about Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Roasted Mussels & Clams
|$18.00
Mussels and clams cooked in a sauce of white wine and smoked butter with cherry tomatoes and garlic. Served with toasted ciabatta
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
PIZZA
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Linguini Clam Sauce
|$28.00
Chopped clams tossed with linguini and white wine clam sauce.