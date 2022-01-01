Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve clams

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Linguini with Clam Sauce$15.29
Clam, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, and Red Sauce
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Plum Kitchen

6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6287 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder
Traditional clam chowder with bacon and garnished with fresh herbs.
More about Beach Plum Kitchen
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Mussels & Clams$18.00
Mussels and clams cooked in a sauce of white wine and smoked butter with cherry tomatoes and garlic. Served with toasted ciabatta
More about Black Rail Kitchen + Bar
PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Linguini Clam Sauce$28.00
Chopped clams tossed with linguini and white wine clam sauce.
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Yamariki Sushi

7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (3074 reviews)
Surf Clam (Sushi)$5.50
Two pieces.
More about Yamariki Sushi

