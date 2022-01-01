Club sandwiches in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve club sandwiches
FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL
5671 Palmer Way, Carlsbad
|ALABAMA CLUB SANDWICH
|$13.00
Smoked Turkey, bacon, lettuce & Tomato on a toasted bun.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
California Cafe
2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad
|Smokey Club Sandwich
|$9.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Smoked Gouda. Served on bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Pickles and pepperocini peppers on the side.
|California Club Sandwich
|$9.99
Turkey, Swiss Cheese and Avocado with Bacon. Served on bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Pickles and pepperocini peppers on the side.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Broken Yolk Cafe
7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Club Sandwich
|$16.45
Triple decker sandwich filled with sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.