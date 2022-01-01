Club sandwiches in Carlsbad

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Felix's BBQ With Soul image

 

FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL

5671 Palmer Way, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ALABAMA CLUB SANDWICH$13.00
Smoked Turkey, bacon, lettuce & Tomato on a toasted bun.
More about FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL
banner pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

California Cafe

2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 3 (51 reviews)
Smokey Club Sandwich$9.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Smoked Gouda. Served on bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Pickles and pepperocini peppers on the side.
California Club Sandwich$9.99
Turkey, Swiss Cheese and Avocado with Bacon. Served on bread with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Pickles and pepperocini peppers on the side.
More about California Cafe
banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Broken Yolk Cafe

7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
Club Sandwich$16.45
Triple decker sandwich filled with sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
More about The Broken Yolk Cafe
banner pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Top of the Bagel

2540 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.7 (2228 reviews)
Club Sandwich$12.99
Cheese,‎ turkey, bacon, and ham. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, and mayo.
More about Top of the Bagel

