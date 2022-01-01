Cookies in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve cookies
More about SusieCakes
SusieCakes
3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
More about Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
5611 Palmer Way, Carlsbad
|Peppermint Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (v)
|$2.50
Move over, York Peppermint Patties! These decadent cookies that will have you crinkling your nose through the winter. (v)