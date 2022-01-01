Cookies in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants that serve cookies

4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie image

 

SusieCakes

3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
More about SusieCakes
Peppermint Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (v) image

 

Prager Brothers Artisan Breads

5611 Palmer Way, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Peppermint Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (v)$2.50
Move over, York Peppermint Patties! These decadent cookies that will have you crinkling your nose through the winter. (v)
More about Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
More about SusieCakes

