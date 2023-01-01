Crepes in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve crepes
Torsap Thai Kitchen - Carlsbad
2668 Gateway Road, Suite 170, Carlsbad
|Thai Tea Crepe Cake
|$24.00
20 Layer Crepe cake with strawberry sauce and Thai tea ice cream.
Richard Walker's Pancake House - Carlsbad
2656 Gateway Road, Carlsbad
|CHERRY KIJAFA CREPES
|$12.95
Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and stuffed inside crepes; more cherries Kijafa on top and dusted with powdered sugar.
|BANANA CREPES
|$10.95
Ripe bananas, sour cream and a splash of Triple Sec gently stuffed into crepes; topped with a special apricot sauce, fresh bananas, and powdered sugar.
|SUMMER RASPBERRY CREPES
|$12.95
Available Summer only. Fresh raspberries are stuffed into crepes and served in a shallow pool of raspberry syrup; dusted with powdered sugar.