Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Torsap Thai Kitchen - Carlsbad

2668 Gateway Road, Suite 170, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea Crepe Cake$24.00
20 Layer Crepe cake with strawberry sauce and Thai tea ice cream.
More about Torsap Thai Kitchen - Carlsbad
Item pic

 

Richard Walker's Pancake House - Carlsbad

2656 Gateway Road, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHERRY KIJAFA CREPES$12.95
Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and stuffed inside crepes; more cherries Kijafa on top and dusted with powdered sugar.
BANANA CREPES$10.95
Ripe bananas, sour cream and a splash of Triple Sec gently stuffed into crepes; topped with a special apricot sauce, fresh bananas, and powdered sugar.
SUMMER RASPBERRY CREPES$12.95
Available Summer only. Fresh raspberries are stuffed into crepes and served in a shallow pool of raspberry syrup; dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Richard Walker's Pancake House - Carlsbad

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Chicken Noodle Soup

Mango Sticky Rice

Pies

Beef Salad

Pudding

Papaya Salad

Fresh Spring Rolls

Mixed Green Salad

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (911 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1077 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (476 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (653 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston