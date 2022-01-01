Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve croissants

Prager Brothers Artisan Breads

5611 Palmer Way, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
Croissant$3.00
Almond Croissant$4.25
More about Prager Brothers Artisan Breads
DONUTS

Get'n Go Donuts

6986 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)
Ham and Cheese Croissant$4.75
Plain Croissant$2.75
More about Get'n Go Donuts

