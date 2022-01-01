Curry in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve curry
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|Cauliflower Coconut Curry
|$8.95
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)
|$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)
Organic cauliflower roasted with a light dusting of our house curry spice and turmeric. Gluten-Free and vegan.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai One On
7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad
|Yellow Curry
|$16.10
Potato, carrot, and onion. Served with rice.
|Green Curry
|$16.10
Bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper, and Thai basil. Served with rice.
|Red Curry
|$16.10
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and Thai basil. Served with rice.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
California Cafe
2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad
|Veggie Curry with Jasmine Rice
|$10.99
|Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice
|$10.99
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Veggie Grill
965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad
|Masala Chickpea Curry Bowl
|$12.80
Roasted butternut squash, turmeric cauliflower, and braised cabbage served over masala-spiced chickpea curry, wild rice blend and cilantro | Add grilled tempeh or crispy chickin' (+$3.95) | Gluten-friendly.