Curry in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve curry

Pure Taco image

 

Pure Taco

2742 State Street Suite 102, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry Shrimp Burrito*$10.95
More about Pure Taco
Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cauliflower Coconut Curry$8.95
Cauliflower Coconut Curry$8.95
More about Notorious Burgers
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf) image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)
Organic cauliflower roasted with a light dusting of our house curry spice and turmeric. Gluten-Free and vegan.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai One On

7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (3169 reviews)
Yellow Curry$16.10
Potato, carrot, and onion. Served with rice.
Green Curry$16.10
Bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper, and Thai basil. Served with rice.
Red Curry$16.10
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and Thai basil. Served with rice.
More about Thai One On
banner pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

California Cafe

2205 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 3 (51 reviews)
Veggie Curry with Jasmine Rice$10.99
Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice$10.99
More about California Cafe
banner pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Veggie Grill

965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Masala Chickpea Curry Bowl$12.80
Roasted butternut squash, turmeric cauliflower, and braised cabbage served over masala-spiced chickpea curry, wild rice blend and cilantro | Add grilled tempeh or crispy chickin' (+$3.95) | Gluten-friendly.
More about Veggie Grill

